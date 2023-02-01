 Skip to content

Beneath the Mountain Playtest update for 1 February 2023

Version 1.2.6G

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Tech at Alchemy Lab:

  • Elderleaf Satchel
  • Runic Convergence,
  • Bogstool Spores
  • Glowby Petals
  • Heavy Potion Mastery
  • Advanced Health Potions
  • Advanced Alchemy
  • Manabrew Mastery
  • Manastones

