Version 1.2.6G

New Tech at Alchemy Lab:
- Elderleaf Satchel
- Runic Convergence,
- Bogstool Spores
- Glowby Petals
- Heavy Potion Mastery
- Advanced Health Potions
- Advanced Alchemy
- Manabrew Mastery
- Manastones
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New Tech at Alchemy Lab:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update