Heyoo! So i've been making a big patch lately and here are things that are in it.
- Nightmare bonus level retextured and camera updated to the new camera system.
- Made seperate sliders for music and sfx stuff.
- Changed pause menus button textures better match the games theme.
- Added collectibles after bosses for later coming endgame stuff ;)
- Added more sound effects example if you open pause menu it makes a sound.
- Made some changes in Jungle levels to the characters movement. Jump height is now 160 instead of 130 and Jump H boost is now 50 instead of 40. This change makes the jumping feel better and fixes some problems with the gameplay.
- Added more gameplay to the "Park/Factory level" so go try it out!
Enjoy! (Also the Music/SFX menu may be little bit buggy atm but i am going to fix it when i have time to work on this project again.)
Changed files in this update