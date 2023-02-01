 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Dash update for 1 February 2023

Big patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10455607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyoo! So i've been making a big patch lately and here are things that are in it.

  • Nightmare bonus level retextured and camera updated to the new camera system.
  • Made seperate sliders for music and sfx stuff.
  • Changed pause menus button textures better match the games theme.
  • Added collectibles after bosses for later coming endgame stuff ;)
  • Added more sound effects example if you open pause menu it makes a sound.
  • Made some changes in Jungle levels to the characters movement. Jump height is now 160 instead of 130 and Jump H boost is now 50 instead of 40. This change makes the jumping feel better and fixes some problems with the gameplay.
  • Added more gameplay to the "Park/Factory level" so go try it out!

Enjoy! (Also the Music/SFX menu may be little bit buggy atm but i am going to fix it when i have time to work on this project again.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2260231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link