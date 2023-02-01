Heyoo! So i've been making a big patch lately and here are things that are in it.

Nightmare bonus level retextured and camera updated to the new camera system.

Made seperate sliders for music and sfx stuff.

Changed pause menus button textures better match the games theme.

Added collectibles after bosses for later coming endgame stuff ;)

Added more sound effects example if you open pause menu it makes a sound.

Made some changes in Jungle levels to the characters movement. Jump height is now 160 instead of 130 and Jump H boost is now 50 instead of 40. This change makes the jumping feel better and fixes some problems with the gameplay.

Added more gameplay to the "Park/Factory level" so go try it out!

Enjoy! (Also the Music/SFX menu may be little bit buggy atm but i am going to fix it when i have time to work on this project again.)