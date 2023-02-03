Now you can set up the maximum score before the start of the game and after the end of the game it will be shown who won! Multiplayer: added a "Kick" button to kick a player out of the Lobby; fixed a bug where the lobby remained after all players left. Control: control interface has changed and the mouse control has been improved, now it is more convenient. New music and sounds have also been added.
Tanks in Labyrinth update for 3 February 2023
1.3.6 (Release)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
