Tanks in Labyrinth update for 3 February 2023

1.3.6 (Release)

Share · View all patches · Build 10455601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can set up the maximum score before the start of the game and after the end of the game it will be shown who won! Multiplayer: added a "Kick" button to kick a player out of the Lobby; fixed a bug where the lobby remained after all players left. Control: control interface has changed and the mouse control has been improved, now it is more convenient. New music and sounds have also been added.

Changed files in this update

Хранилище Tanks in Labyrinth Depot 1440361
