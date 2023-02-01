Patch notes v0.4.1

Scores have been enabled for "endless" modes. Scores from endless mode will count towards achievements.

You can now toggle letter hints on/off without having to start a new game. This can be done through the in-game options menu (press esc during any game).

The letters in all tiles are now bigger and easier to read.

Mouse cursor has changed to fit with theme.

If there are any new features that you'd like to see, or you experience any bugs, please post on the steam discussion page.