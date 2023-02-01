 Skip to content

Word Crack update for 1 February 2023

Patch notes v0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10455591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Scores have been enabled for "endless" modes. Scores from endless mode will count towards achievements.
  • You can now toggle letter hints on/off without having to start a new game. This can be done through the in-game options menu (press esc during any game).
  • The letters in all tiles are now bigger and easier to read.
  • Mouse cursor has changed to fit with theme.

If there are any new features that you'd like to see, or you experience any bugs, please post on the steam discussion page.

