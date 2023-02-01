 Skip to content

Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 1 February 2023

Bugfixes and Rebalancing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes made to how the previous hero rebalancing was implemented, they're now mostly connected to the difficulty system, so only apply to people choosing to play against the harder difficulty modes.

Also comes with a critical bugfix to windowed mode.

Changes in detail:
Gameplay:
-Hero level up time now depends on difficulty, reverted to base 10 at normal difficulty
-Holy Orders only have one free acolytes per level
-Heroes only gain XP bonuses on difficulties above normal
-Added option for hero spawn percentages

Bugfix:
-Fixed issue where windowed screen resolution could be set to too small for the UI to work
-Fixed message for heroic "assassinate ruler"

