Patch Notes (0.12.8)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.12.8) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where some players experienced freezing on the loading screen while starting a new game.

Fixed the issue that created a graphical glitch during the tree-chopping animation. We wanted to punish the person responsible for this, but he already broke his arm. 👀

Fixed large FPS drops that some players experienced on large maps.

Quality of life improvements

The game runs a bit better.

Items in the Overview panel load and sort much faster now.

Known issues:

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes, save/load fixes this. Yes, this happens again but the chances for that to occur are significantly lower. However, please F10 this issue whenever it occurs. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel