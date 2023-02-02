📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 01st, 17:00 - 20:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 3 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.
**
PST: Feb 01st 17:00 - 20:00
CET: Feb 02nd 02:00 - 05:00
KST: Feb 02nd 10:00 - 13:00
**
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
📍Link to Update related Patch Note📍
🔧 Content 🔧
-
New locations and NPCs
- Bunker
Added new 2 NPCs
└ Talon Retcher
└ Valiant
Added new resources
- Hyena Den
Added new 2 NPCs
└ Hyena Heavy Buster
└ Hyena Heavy Assaulter
Added new resources
- Chemochamber
* Speculator
-
Added new weapons
- EL-1 Pistol / Rare / Ammo: 16 Rounds
Piercing: 0
Building Damage: 2%
Durability: 480
Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 15 / Fine Microparts 3 / Fine Cylinder 2
* Crafting time: 240 Seconds
- P-38 Shotgun / Rare / Ammo: 16 Rounds
Damage: 16
Piercing: 0
Building Damage: 1%
Durability: 100
Crafting time: 240 Seconds
Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 20 / Fine Microparts 5 / Fine Cylinder 2
- TAR-1A Assault Rifle / Rare / Ammo: 26 Rounds
Damage: 24
Piercing: 0
Building Damage: 6%
Crafting time: 240 Seconds
Durability: 780
Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 35 / Fine Microparts 5 / Fine Cylinder 6
- Battle Hammer / Rare / Durability: 80
Damage : 90
Throwing Damage 108
Status effect: Fracture, 20 Fracture per hit
Building Damage: 0%
Crafting time: 240 Seconds
Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 20 / Fine Microparts 2
- Great Battle Hammer / Epic / Durability: 100
Damage: 110
Throwing Damage 132
Status effect: Fracture, 30 Fracture per hit
Building Damage: 0%
Crafting Recipe: Superior Metal 3 / Superior Microparts 1 / Fine Titanium 2
3) New Ammo Type
- Sniper Ammo
Recipe: Fine Metal
Crafting time: 5 Seconds
Crafting results: 5
Used By: Energy Sniper Rifle EVLA, NF-1W Sniper Rifle
4) Added New Armor sets
- Nanite Sets
Nanite Helmet
└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Metal 2 / Fine Titanium 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
Nanite Jacket
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
Nanite Pants
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
Nanite Boots
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
- Aegis Sets
Aegis Helmet
└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Metal 2 / Fine Titanium 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 1100
Aegis Jacket
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 4 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 1100
Aegis Pants
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 4 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 1100
* Aegis Boots
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 1100
- Eisen Sets
Eisen Helmet
└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 Superior Metal 2 Fine Titanium 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 850
Eisen Jacket
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 4 Superior Terrasite 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 850
Eisen Pants
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 4 Superior Terrasite 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 850
Eisen Boots
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 850
- Mirage Sets
Mirage Helmet
└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Fiber 5 / Fine Titanium 1
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
Mirage Jacket
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Fiber 10
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
Mirage Pants
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Fiber 10
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
Mirage Boots
└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Fiber 2
└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
└ Durability: 950
- Added New recovery item
- System cooldown Pack
Recover 20 System Overload
- Orbis Battery
Recover 30 System Overload, Lose 10 Health
- O/S Data Rod
Recover 40 System Overload, Lose 20 Health
- Field Medical Shot
Recover 60 Health
- Battery Pack Lv.3
Recover 100 Energy
- Trauma Pack
Recover 100 Health, 50 Fracture, 50 Bleeding
- Power Drink
Recover 100 Health, 50 Bleeding
- Canned Ham
Recover 20 Food
- Canned Meat
Recover 20 Food Lose 5 Health
- Canned Tomato
Recover 10 Food
- Soda Cracker
Recover 10 Food, Lose 10 Health
- Pocket Whiskey
Lose 10 Health, Recover 20 Fracture, 20 Bleeding
- Chocolate Energy Bar
Recover 5 Food
- Protein Energy Bar
Recover 5 Food, 5 Health
- Antibiotic Capsule
Recover 10 Health
- Hyena Drink
Recover 5 Food, 20 Health
- Hemostatic Drug
Recover 5 Health, 10 Bleeding
- Fracture Drug
Recover 5 Health, 10 Fracture
- Hemostatic Tourniquet
Recover 50 Bleeding
- Splint roll
Recover 50 Fracture
- Vitamin Drink
Recover 30 Health
- High Vitamin Drink
Recover 50 Food, 60 Health
🔧 Balance 🔧
-
Adjusted Melee weapon's throwing damage
- Wrench: 80 → 42
- Hammer: 80 → 36
- Machete: 80 → 60
- Battle Hammer: 80 → 108
- BF Machete: 80 → 96
- Tomahawk: 80 → 90
- Cold Steel: 80 → 46
- Great Battle Hammer: 80 → 132
-
Adjusted Base Protection System
- Flexible cooldown
The cooldown will be judged by base protection time
└ For example if the protection time is used for 12 hrs from maximum 24 hours, then the time is used for 50%.
Therefore, the 50% will be applied to the maximum cooldown time of 6 hours.
This makes 3 hours of cooldown time for the Base protection system.
If survivor shuts down the protection system during the buffer time, the 2 hours cooldown will be applied.
-
Maximum base enhance rank and building recipe improvements
- Now all the building parts could be enhanced until Lv.4
- New material "Bolt" will be required to build or to enahnce the building parts.
-
Adjusted Turret HP
- Turret Lv.1: 550 → 900
- Energy Turret Lv.1: 600 → 1000
- Shotgun Turret Lv.1: 650 → 1050
- Turret Lv.2: 650 → 1250
- Energy Turret Lv.2: 700 → 1400
- Shotgun Turret Lv.2: 750 → 1500
- Turret Lv.3: 750 → 1750
- Energy Turret Lv.3 800 → 2000
- Shotgun Turret Lv.3:850 → 2100
-
Ranking Improvement
- Ranking points will receive bonus multiplier by type of Server
PVE: X 1 times, PVP: X 1.5 times, Hardcore: X 2.3 times
Only NPC, Building, Harvesting, Terrasite transmitting, PVP Points will be effected by bonus.
The Ranking bonus points will be caculated every hour when the information is renewed.
- Ranking Resets
All former season's Global, Server rankings will be reset.
* After Season 2 update, the new ranking points will be applied to Season 2 Rankings.
-
Quest Update
- Quest Adjustments
Heal protocol crating quest
└ Adjusted Quest objective: Craft 1 Heal protocol → Craft 1 Heal or Dash protocol
Combat - Orbis Quest
└ Adjusted Quest objective: Defeat 1 Orbis Scout Robot, 1 Orbis Gunshield Robot → Harvest 1 Orbis Quest item
Combat - Hyena Quest
└ Adjusted Quest objective: Defeat 1 Hyena Scout, 1 Hyena Gunshielder → Harvest 1 Hyena Terrasite deposit, Defeat 1 Hyena Heavy Raider
[Sub] Building Tutorial
└ Adjusted Quest condition: Machine Arm skill Lv.2 → Lv.3
- New Quest
Healing shot crafting quest
└ Quest objective: Craft 1 Healing shot Lv.1
- New event
Added Hyena Squad leader portal at Hyena base.
🔧 ETC 🔧
- Added Streamer mode
- Hiding server's name and World life span at game lobby
- Anonymize the Survivor's nickname
- Hide Survivor's coordinate and map at specific location.
- Updated Weapon, Armor, Build parts Recipe.
- Adjusted some of the NPC, BOX item and adjusted the loot chance.
🔧 UI 🔧
-
UI Improvements
- Added Ammo gauge at firearms.
- Added possesion counts on throwables and consumables
- Added machine arm experiance gauge
* it is located middle bottom of screen, above to quick slots.
-
Displaying target location at Tutorial
- The map will now display required NPC or resources during Tutorial or daily mission
- The Survivor also could create custom indicator by selecting the item in Journal
-
Detailed Information
- The Survivor could add maximum 3 indicators in the map display
Tutorial: Yellow
Daily: Blue
* Custom indicator: White
- Survivor could save maximum 10 custom indicator in the custom indicator list.
-
The Danger zone is adjusted by event update.
-
The Lobby will display server information when clicking official server in lobby.
🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧
- Fixed issue that the Ranking users name is not displayed after escape.
- Fixed issue the sheild is not showing when using the shield protocol
- Fixed issue that the custom world's server life span is not being displayed
- Fixed issue that all the sount setting values goes to 0 except the master volume
🔧Known Issue🔧
- Bleeding shot and Fracture shot is showing at the daily crafting mission objective.
The above issue will be fixed at next maintenance.
We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.
Thank you, survivors!
Changed files in this update