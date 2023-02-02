 Skip to content

Dysterra update for 2 February 2023

📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 01st, 17:00 - 20:00(PST) & Update Details

Dysterra update for 2 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 3 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

**

PST: Feb 01st 17:00 - 20:00

CET: Feb 02nd 02:00 - 05:00
KST: Feb 02nd 10:00 - 13:00
**

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🔧 Content 🔧

  1. New locations and NPCs
        - Bunker
            Added new 2 NPCs 
                └ Talon Retcher
                └ Valiant
                Added new resources
        - Hyena Den 
            Added new 2 NPCs  
                └ Hyena Heavy Buster
                └ Hyena Heavy Assaulter
                Added new resources
        - Chemochamber
            * Speculator 

  2. Added new weapons
        - EL-1 Pistol / Rare / Ammo: 16 Rounds
            Piercing: 0
                Building Damage: 2%
            Durability: 480
                Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 15 / Fine Microparts 3 / Fine Cylinder 2
            * Crafting time: 240 Seconds

    - P-38 Shotgun / Rare / Ammo: 16 Rounds 
        Damage: 16
        Piercing: 0
        Building Damage: 1%
        Durability: 100
        Crafting time: 240 Seconds
        Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 20 / Fine Microparts 5 / Fine Cylinder 2

    - TAR-1A Assault Rifle / Rare / Ammo: 26 Rounds
        Damage: 24
        Piercing: 0
        Building Damage: 6%
        Crafting time: 240 Seconds 
        Durability: 780
        Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 35 / Fine Microparts 5 / Fine Cylinder 6

    - Battle Hammer / Rare / Durability: 80
        Damage : 90
        Throwing Damage 108
        Status effect: Fracture, 20 Fracture per hit
        Building Damage: 0%
        Crafting time: 240 Seconds 
        Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 20 / Fine Microparts 2

    - Great Battle Hammer / Epic / Durability: 100
        Damage: 110
        Throwing Damage 132
        Status effect: Fracture, 30 Fracture per hit
        Building Damage: 0%
        Crafting Recipe: Superior Metal 3 / Superior Microparts 1 / Fine Titanium 2
        
3) New Ammo Type
    - Sniper Ammo
        Recipe: Fine Metal
        Crafting time: 5 Seconds
        Crafting results: 5
        Used By: Energy Sniper Rifle EVLA, NF-1W Sniper Rifle
        
4) Added New Armor sets
    - Nanite Sets
        Nanite Helmet
            └ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Metal 2 / Fine Titanium 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950
        Nanite Jacket
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950
        Nanite Pants
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1 
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950
        Nanite Boots
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950
    
    - Aegis Sets
        Aegis Helmet
            └ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Metal 2 / Fine Titanium 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 1100
        Aegis Jacket
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 4 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 1100
        Aegis Pants
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 4 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 1100
        * Aegis Boots
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 1100

    - Eisen Sets
        Eisen Helmet
            └ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 Superior Metal 2 Fine Titanium 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 850
        Eisen Jacket
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 /  Superior Metal 4 Superior Terrasite 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 850
        Eisen Pants
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 /  Superior Metal 4 Superior Terrasite 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 850
        Eisen Boots
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 850
                
    - Mirage Sets
        Mirage Helmet
            └ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Fiber 5 / Fine Titanium 1
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950
        Mirage Jacket
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Fiber 10
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950
        Mirage Pants
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 /  Superior Fiber 10
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950
        Mirage Boots
            └ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 /  Superior Fiber 2
            └ Crafting time: 360 Seconds
            └ Durability: 950

  1. Added New recovery item
        - System cooldown Pack
            Recover 20 System Overload
        - Orbis Battery
                Recover 30 System Overload, Lose 10 Health
        - O/S Data Rod
            Recover 40 System Overload, Lose 20 Health
        - Field Medical Shot
                Recover 60 Health
        - Battery Pack Lv.3
            Recover 100 Energy
        - Trauma Pack
                Recover 100 Health, 50 Fracture, 50 Bleeding
        - Power Drink
            Recover 100 Health, 50 Bleeding
        - Canned Ham
                Recover 20 Food
        - Canned Meat
            Recover 20 Food Lose 5 Health
        - Canned Tomato
                Recover 10 Food
        - Soda Cracker
            Recover 10 Food, Lose 10 Health
        - Pocket Whiskey
                Lose 10 Health, Recover 20 Fracture, 20 Bleeding
        - Chocolate Energy Bar
            Recover 5 Food
        - Protein Energy Bar
                Recover 5 Food, 5 Health
        - Antibiotic Capsule
            Recover 10 Health
        - Hyena Drink
                Recover 5 Food, 20 Health
        - Hemostatic Drug
            Recover 5 Health, 10 Bleeding
        - Fracture Drug
                Recover 5 Health, 10 Fracture
        - Hemostatic Tourniquet
            Recover 50 Bleeding
        - Splint roll
                Recover 50 Fracture
        - Vitamin Drink
            Recover 30 Health
        - High Vitamin Drink
                Recover 50 Food, 60 Health
🔧 Balance 🔧

  1. Adjusted Melee weapon's throwing damage
        - Wrench: 80 → 42
        - Hammer: 80 → 36
        - Machete: 80 → 60
        - Battle Hammer: 80 → 108
        - BF Machete: 80 → 96
        - Tomahawk: 80 → 90
        - Cold Steel: 80 → 46
        - Great Battle Hammer: 80 → 132

  2. Adjusted Base Protection System
        - Flexible cooldown
            The cooldown will be judged by base protection time
                └ For example if the protection time is used for 12 hrs from maximum 24 hours, then the time is used for 50%. 
                  Therefore, the 50% will be applied to the maximum cooldown time of 6 hours.
                  This makes 3 hours of cooldown time for the Base protection system.
                If survivor shuts down the protection system during the buffer time, the 2 hours cooldown will be applied.

  3. Maximum base enhance rank and building recipe improvements
        - Now all the building parts could be enhanced until Lv.4
        - New material "Bolt" will be required to build or to enahnce the building parts.

  4. Adjusted Turret HP
        - Turret Lv.1: 550 → 900
        - Energy Turret Lv.1: 600 →  1000
        - Shotgun Turret Lv.1: 650 → 1050
        - Turret Lv.2: 650 → 1250
        - Energy Turret Lv.2: 700 → 1400
        - Shotgun Turret Lv.2: 750 → 1500
        - Turret Lv.3: 750 → 1750
        - Energy Turret Lv.3 800 → 2000
        - Shotgun Turret Lv.3:850 → 2100

  5. Ranking Improvement
        - Ranking points will receive bonus multiplier by type of Server
            PVE: X 1 times, PVP: X 1.5 times, Hardcore: X 2.3 times
                Only NPC, Building, Harvesting, Terrasite transmitting, PVP Points will be effected by bonus.
            The Ranking bonus points will be caculated every hour when the information is renewed.
        - Ranking Resets
                All former season&#39;s Global, Server rankings will be reset.
            * After Season 2 update, the new ranking points will be applied to Season 2 Rankings.
            

  6. Quest Update
        - Quest Adjustments
            Heal protocol crating quest
                └ Adjusted Quest objective: Craft 1 Heal protocol → Craft 1 Heal or Dash protocol
                Combat - Orbis Quest
                └ Adjusted Quest objective: Defeat 1 Orbis Scout Robot, 1 Orbis Gunshield Robot → Harvest 1 Orbis Quest item
            Combat - Hyena Quest
                └ Adjusted Quest objective: Defeat 1 Hyena Scout, 1 Hyena Gunshielder → Harvest 1 Hyena Terrasite deposit, Defeat 1 Hyena Heavy Raider
                [Sub] Building Tutorial
                └ Adjusted Quest condition: Machine Arm skill Lv.2 → Lv.3
        - New Quest
            Healing shot crafting quest
                └ Quest objective: Craft 1 Healing shot Lv.1
        - New event
                Added Hyena Squad leader portal at Hyena base.

🔧 ETC 🔧
  1. Added Streamer mode
        - Hiding server&#39;s name and World life span at game lobby
        - Anonymize the Survivor&#39;s nickname
        - Hide Survivor&#39;s coordinate and map at specific location.
  2. Updated Weapon, Armor, Build parts Recipe.
  3. Adjusted some of the NPC, BOX item and adjusted the loot chance.
🔧 UI 🔧

  1. UI Improvements
        - Added Ammo gauge at firearms.
        - Added possesion counts on throwables and consumables
        - Added machine arm experiance gauge
            * it is located middle bottom of screen, above to quick slots.

  2. Displaying target location at Tutorial
        - The map will now display required NPC or resources during Tutorial or daily mission
        - The Survivor also could create custom indicator by selecting the item in Journal
        

  3. Detailed Information
        - The Survivor could add maximum 3 indicators in the map display
            Tutorial: Yellow
                Daily: Blue
            * Custom indicator: White
        - Survivor could save maximum 10 custom indicator in the custom indicator list.
        

  4. The Danger zone is adjusted by event update.

  5. The Lobby will display server information when clicking official server in lobby.

🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧
  1. Fixed issue that the Ranking users name is not displayed after escape.
  2. Fixed issue the sheild is not showing when using the shield protocol
  3. Fixed issue that the custom world's server life span is not being displayed
  4. Fixed issue that all the sount setting values goes to 0 except the master volume
     
🔧Known Issue🔧
  1. Bleeding shot and Fracture shot is showing at the daily crafting mission objective.
    The above issue will be fixed at next maintenance.

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!

