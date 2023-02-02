📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 01st, 17:00 - 20:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 3 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Feb 01st 17:00 - 20:00

CET: Feb 02nd 02:00 - 05:00

KST: Feb 02nd 10:00 - 13:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🔧 Content 🔧

New locations and NPCs

- Bunker

Added new 2 NPCs

└ Talon Retcher

└ Valiant

Added new resources

- Hyena Den

Added new 2 NPCs

└ Hyena Heavy Buster

└ Hyena Heavy Assaulter

Added new resources

- Chemochamber

* Speculator Added new weapons

- EL-1 Pistol / Rare / Ammo: 16 Rounds

Piercing: 0

Building Damage: 2%

Durability: 480

Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 15 / Fine Microparts 3 / Fine Cylinder 2

* Crafting time: 240 Seconds

- P-38 Shotgun / Rare / Ammo: 16 Rounds

Damage: 16

Piercing: 0

Building Damage: 1%

Durability: 100

Crafting time: 240 Seconds

Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 20 / Fine Microparts 5 / Fine Cylinder 2

- TAR-1A Assault Rifle / Rare / Ammo: 26 Rounds

Damage: 24

Piercing: 0

Building Damage: 6%

Crafting time: 240 Seconds

Durability: 780

Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 35 / Fine Microparts 5 / Fine Cylinder 6

- Battle Hammer / Rare / Durability: 80

Damage : 90

Throwing Damage 108

Status effect: Fracture, 20 Fracture per hit

Building Damage: 0%

Crafting time: 240 Seconds

Crafting Recipe: Fine Metal 20 / Fine Microparts 2

- Great Battle Hammer / Epic / Durability: 100

Damage: 110

Throwing Damage 132

Status effect: Fracture, 30 Fracture per hit

Building Damage: 0%

Crafting Recipe: Superior Metal 3 / Superior Microparts 1 / Fine Titanium 2



3) New Ammo Type

- Sniper Ammo

Recipe: Fine Metal

Crafting time: 5 Seconds

Crafting results: 5

Used By: Energy Sniper Rifle EVLA, NF-1W Sniper Rifle



4) Added New Armor sets

- Nanite Sets

Nanite Helmet

└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Metal 2 / Fine Titanium 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950

Nanite Jacket

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950

Nanite Pants

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950

Nanite Boots

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950



- Aegis Sets

Aegis Helmet

└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Metal 2 / Fine Titanium 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 1100

Aegis Jacket

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 4 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 1100

Aegis Pants

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 4 / Superior Metal 3 / Superior Terrasite 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 1100

* Aegis Boots

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 1100

- Eisen Sets

Eisen Helmet

└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 Superior Metal 2 Fine Titanium 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 850

Eisen Jacket

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 4 Superior Terrasite 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 850

Eisen Pants

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Metal 4 Superior Terrasite 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 850

Eisen Boots

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Metal 2

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 850



- Mirage Sets

Mirage Helmet

└ Recipe: Super Telephoto Lens 2 / Superior Fiber 5 / Fine Titanium 1

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950

Mirage Jacket

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Fiber 10

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950

Mirage Pants

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 3 / Superior Fiber 10

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950

Mirage Boots

└ Recipe: Fine Titanium 2 / Superior Fiber 2

└ Crafting time: 360 Seconds

└ Durability: 950

Added New recovery item

- System cooldown Pack

Recover 20 System Overload

- Orbis Battery

Recover 30 System Overload, Lose 10 Health

- O/S Data Rod

Recover 40 System Overload, Lose 20 Health

- Field Medical Shot

Recover 60 Health

- Battery Pack Lv.3

Recover 100 Energy

- Trauma Pack

Recover 100 Health, 50 Fracture, 50 Bleeding

- Power Drink

Recover 100 Health, 50 Bleeding

- Canned Ham

Recover 20 Food

- Canned Meat

Recover 20 Food Lose 5 Health

- Canned Tomato

Recover 10 Food

- Soda Cracker

Recover 10 Food, Lose 10 Health

- Pocket Whiskey

Lose 10 Health, Recover 20 Fracture, 20 Bleeding

- Chocolate Energy Bar

Recover 5 Food

- Protein Energy Bar

Recover 5 Food, 5 Health

- Antibiotic Capsule

Recover 10 Health

- Hyena Drink

Recover 5 Food, 20 Health

- Hemostatic Drug

Recover 5 Health, 10 Bleeding

- Fracture Drug

Recover 5 Health, 10 Fracture

- Hemostatic Tourniquet

Recover 50 Bleeding

- Splint roll

Recover 50 Fracture

- Vitamin Drink

Recover 30 Health

- High Vitamin Drink

Recover 50 Food, 60 Health

🔧 Balance 🔧

Adjusted Melee weapon's throwing damage

- Wrench: 80 → 42

- Hammer: 80 → 36

- Machete: 80 → 60

- Battle Hammer: 80 → 108

- BF Machete: 80 → 96

- Tomahawk: 80 → 90

- Cold Steel: 80 → 46

- Great Battle Hammer: 80 → 132 Adjusted Base Protection System

- Flexible cooldown

The cooldown will be judged by base protection time

└ For example if the protection time is used for 12 hrs from maximum 24 hours, then the time is used for 50%.

Therefore, the 50% will be applied to the maximum cooldown time of 6 hours.

This makes 3 hours of cooldown time for the Base protection system.

If survivor shuts down the protection system during the buffer time, the 2 hours cooldown will be applied. Maximum base enhance rank and building recipe improvements

- Now all the building parts could be enhanced until Lv.4

- New material "Bolt" will be required to build or to enahnce the building parts. Adjusted Turret HP

- Turret Lv.1: 550 → 900

- Energy Turret Lv.1: 600 → 1000

- Shotgun Turret Lv.1: 650 → 1050

- Turret Lv.2: 650 → 1250

- Energy Turret Lv.2: 700 → 1400

- Shotgun Turret Lv.2: 750 → 1500

- Turret Lv.3: 750 → 1750

- Energy Turret Lv.3 800 → 2000

- Shotgun Turret Lv.3:850 → 2100 Ranking Improvement

- Ranking points will receive bonus multiplier by type of Server

PVE: X 1 times, PVP: X 1.5 times, Hardcore: X 2.3 times

Only NPC, Building, Harvesting, Terrasite transmitting, PVP Points will be effected by bonus.

The Ranking bonus points will be caculated every hour when the information is renewed.

- Ranking Resets

All former season's Global, Server rankings will be reset.

* After Season 2 update, the new ranking points will be applied to Season 2 Rankings.

Quest Update

- Quest Adjustments

Heal protocol crating quest

└ Adjusted Quest objective: Craft 1 Heal protocol → Craft 1 Heal or Dash protocol

Combat - Orbis Quest

└ Adjusted Quest objective: Defeat 1 Orbis Scout Robot, 1 Orbis Gunshield Robot → Harvest 1 Orbis Quest item

Combat - Hyena Quest

└ Adjusted Quest objective: Defeat 1 Hyena Scout, 1 Hyena Gunshielder → Harvest 1 Hyena Terrasite deposit, Defeat 1 Hyena Heavy Raider

[Sub] Building Tutorial

└ Adjusted Quest condition: Machine Arm skill Lv.2 → Lv.3

- New Quest

Healing shot crafting quest

└ Quest objective: Craft 1 Healing shot Lv.1

- New event

Added Hyena Squad leader portal at Hyena base.

🔧 ETC 🔧

Added Streamer mode

- Hiding server's name and World life span at game lobby

- Anonymize the Survivor's nickname

- Hide Survivor's coordinate and map at specific location. Updated Weapon, Armor, Build parts Recipe. Adjusted some of the NPC, BOX item and adjusted the loot chance.

🔧 UI 🔧

UI Improvements

- Added Ammo gauge at firearms.

- Added possesion counts on throwables and consumables

- Added machine arm experiance gauge

* it is located middle bottom of screen, above to quick slots. Displaying target location at Tutorial

- The map will now display required NPC or resources during Tutorial or daily mission

- The Survivor also could create custom indicator by selecting the item in Journal

Detailed Information

- The Survivor could add maximum 3 indicators in the map display

Tutorial: Yellow

Daily: Blue

* Custom indicator: White

- Survivor could save maximum 10 custom indicator in the custom indicator list.

The Danger zone is adjusted by event update. The Lobby will display server information when clicking official server in lobby.

🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧

Fixed issue that the Ranking users name is not displayed after escape. Fixed issue the sheild is not showing when using the shield protocol Fixed issue that the custom world's server life span is not being displayed Fixed issue that all the sount setting values goes to 0 except the master volume



🔧Known Issue🔧

Bleeding shot and Fracture shot is showing at the daily crafting mission objective.

The above issue will be fixed at next maintenance.

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!