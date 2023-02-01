 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 1 February 2023

Update 2022.0.11

  • New main menu, it is simpler and supports controllers
  • Simpler UI with less noise
  • Rebalanced performance advantages & slipstream. Previously it was hard to control boosted vehicles; it should be simpler, + the slipstream should be a bit weaker.

