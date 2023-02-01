Front Lines Beta Beautification Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds in the new Hi-Def Tow 2 missile and its XM65 launcher.

In addition I have also modified the way the TOW is launched to more closely replicate the real world version.

Essentially it is a 2 stage launch with an initial charge propelling the missile out of the launcher then, approximately 0.5 seconds later, the main rocket motor ignites accelerating the missile towards its target.

All TOW launchers are now inclined at 5 degrees to assist the initial launch and it is more important than ever to use the launch reticule to ensure your target is within flight parameters.

Minimum launch altitude is about 15m anything less and the missile may not recover lost altitude but it is also dependant on range to target and the target's relative height to your helicopter.

Other Updates