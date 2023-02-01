I've got it! (v1.27 patch notes)

Xross Dreams v1.26b patch notes that I didn't post last time:

Fixed a typo in Fighter's scoring formula.

Xross Dreams v1.27 patch notes:

Push damage against Hive fixed for real. Any Push received as Hive will generate rows identical to those generated naturally by pressure or pressing the Escalate button. This is so close to the intended behavior that I feel like a fool for not having done this before.

Added asynchronous Online Pressure management. This absolutely results in fewer desyncs online.

Added dummy input buffer to allow both players to properly render cutscenes Online. This should prevent post-round soft-lock scenarios where the loser stops losing the frame that they lose.

I really wanted to avoid doing anything else that affects gameplay. I hope you can forgive me for doing this so close to Frosty Faustings. Anyway, if this fixes netplay the way I hope it does, we can finally move on to adding real extra content-- eventually!

Thank you for your patience.