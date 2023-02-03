Update B 8.6

Features:
- In the pause menu there is now a global kill count for creatures
Changes:
- Load/save icon is now displayed
- The game now automatically creates a backup file to avoid data loss
- The motion detector now lights up when it reacts (help for hearing impaired people)
- Drawers can now also be opened with just one click
- Optimizations in automatic graphics adjustment
- Network optimizations
Bugfixes:
- Doors now don't open by themselves (creatures can still open doors though)
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to finish the mission when all players died
- Names should no longer disappear in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where you could not pick up artifacts in the Lehnitz Sanctuary
- Fixed a bug where the artifacts reacted to the UV light
Changed files in this update