MetaPhysical update for 3 February 2023

Update B 8.6

Features:

  • In the pause menu there is now a global kill count for creatures

Changes:

  • Load/save icon is now displayed
  • The game now automatically creates a backup file to avoid data loss
  • The motion detector now lights up when it reacts (help for hearing impaired people)
  • Drawers can now also be opened with just one click
  • Optimizations in automatic graphics adjustment
  • Network optimizations

Bugfixes:

  • Doors now don't open by themselves (creatures can still open doors though)
  • Fixed a bug where it was not possible to finish the mission when all players died
  • Names should no longer disappear in multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where you could not pick up artifacts in the Lehnitz Sanctuary
  • Fixed a bug where the artifacts reacted to the UV light

