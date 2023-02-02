 Skip to content

NoLimits 2 Roller Coaster Simulation update for 2 February 2023

Small Patch 2.6.3.2 released

Build 10455325

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes a few problems including a crash when running on Linux with Wine/Proton.
  • Fixes a few other crashes.
  • Small VR changes.

See in-game changelog for more details (Main menu -> Info -> What's New...)

