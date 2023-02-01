I added in a single player mode its not tested completely so I might have some fixes to work out with it but we will see if u find issues let me know. I seen there was some reviews for it so I wanted to put it in. As for the monsters losing u when u get close to walls that has been fixed I still have a few problems I am sure of it no game is perfect and i am always happy to fix the issues we have. I will keep working on this for everyone and keep adding to it hope u enjoy.
Peak Darkness update for 1 February 2023
Added and fixed some things
Patchnotes via Steam Community
