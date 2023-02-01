Playcraft Update 1 Feb

-self/selected triggers can use filters
-Trigger invisibles stop changing activation when linked
-Access to current life / current jump variable in formulas
-fix Trigger FX when target is selected
Playcraft update for 1 February 2023
