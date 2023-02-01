 Skip to content

Battle of Vukovar: Rain of Steel update for 1 February 2023

DAY 2 UPDATE

MAIN MENU CHANGE

WEAPON UPDATE
-New AK model
-Zastava M76
-TT-33
-Makarov

NEW MAPS
-Watertower
-Vuteks building

!!!WARNING: Watertower map does not have spawn for one team!!!

NEW EFFECT

ADDED HELMETS

