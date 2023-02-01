DAY 2 UPDATE

MAIN MENU CHANGE
WEAPON UPDATE
-New AK model
-Zastava M76
-TT-33
-Makarov
NEW MAPS
-Watertower
-Vuteks building
!!!WARNING: Watertower map does not have spawn for one team!!!
NEW EFFECT
ADDED HELMETS
