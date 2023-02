Share · View all patches · Build 10455072 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 20:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hello Friends,

Fixes / Updates:

New illustrating cover picture by Ian Herring (same artist who did the loading screen for Playne)

Dialogue '?' marks no longer get cut off

Various typo fixes

Other minor fixes

Do let me know if you notice anything broken in game either by posting on https://inward.nolt.io/ or drop me an email to hello \/ inwardgame.com.

Inward will be launching tomorrow! 🤞

Much Love,

Krish.