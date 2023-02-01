 Skip to content

Season update for 1 February 2023

SEASON: A letter to the future - February 1 2023 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where players with an intermittent or weak internet connection got a waiting to "Access Permission" message.

Players may now access the game when playing offline or with an unreliable internet connection.

