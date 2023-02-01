SEASON: A letter to the future - February 1 2023 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where players with an intermittent or weak internet connection got a waiting to "Access Permission" message.
Players may now access the game when playing offline or with an unreliable internet connection.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed an issue where players with an intermittent or weak internet connection got a waiting to "Access Permission" message.
Players may now access the game when playing offline or with an unreliable internet connection.
Changed depots in debug branch