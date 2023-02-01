 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arcane Wilds update for 1 February 2023

Update 0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10455022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.3 brings many QOL improvements through an improved user interface and a new welcome screen. It also addresses some bugs related to lobbies.

Patch Notes:

Menu:

  • New welcome screen

Visuals:

  • Reworked harbor button and shipment notification
  • Added ping and inventory detail button
  • Hotkeys visible on all buttons
  • Ability cooldowns are now animated
  • Equipment charges have a progress bar
  • Structure icons contain an additional helper icon to describe their purpose
  • Builders no longer appear to be constructing the first harbor from the water
  • Player colors no longer change when a new player joins

Stability:

  • Resolved an issue where AI would kick players from a lobby during a game
  • Leaving a lobby no longer has a delay
  • Resolved an issue where ships would not move on Dragon's Reach

Academy:

  • Various bugfixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1492052
  • Loading history…
Depot 1492053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link