Update 0.4.3 brings many QOL improvements through an improved user interface and a new welcome screen. It also addresses some bugs related to lobbies.
Patch Notes:
Menu:
- New welcome screen
Visuals:
- Reworked harbor button and shipment notification
- Added ping and inventory detail button
- Hotkeys visible on all buttons
- Ability cooldowns are now animated
- Equipment charges have a progress bar
- Structure icons contain an additional helper icon to describe their purpose
- Builders no longer appear to be constructing the first harbor from the water
- Player colors no longer change when a new player joins
Stability:
- Resolved an issue where AI would kick players from a lobby during a game
- Leaving a lobby no longer has a delay
- Resolved an issue where ships would not move on Dragon's Reach
Academy:
- Various bugfixes and improvements
