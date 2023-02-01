Steam Deck Verified, Monch, and Merch!

Steam Deck has recognized our Devotion.

Praise be! Cult of the Lamb has been Verified on Steam Deck! With so many mouths to feed, Followers to punish, and poop to clean, Steam Deck is a great platform to build a Cult. While we've only just been blessed with the green checkmark, we know many of you have already enjoyed our game on Deck. Here's to more favor and fortune here on Steam, in the name of the Lamb!

The moth has been granted a sacred name.

Meet Monch, our beloved moth! You may encounter him during your Crusades, where he can increase the Loyalty of one of your Followers. To be completely honest, we didn't have a name for this character while making the game... A Redditor suggested "Monch" which caught on in the community and now it's official! We love hearing your feedback and suggestions. We want to make improvements that you're looking for.

New merch has revealed itself on the Devolver Digital shop!

Our latest Cult of the Lamb merch has arrived! Shop our three new t-shirts with fluffy, creepy, and cute designs. Stay cozy with our Red Crown hoodie while playing the game. Get three stunning art prints from artists Carles Dalmau and dogfruit01. Complete your collection with six enamel pins featuring various designs. Immerse deeper into the world of Cult of the Lamb with this limited-time merchandise, available at our Devolver Digital shop.

YooTooz has answered our prayers with two divine depictions of our flufftastic leader! Choose one, or why not both? You too can have your very own mini-Lamb to worship on your desk. Visit YooTooz's shop on February 7th to obtain our divine leader yourself!