RaceLeague update for 1 February 2023

Hotfix V0.2.9.2.1 published

1 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Adjusted terrain materials
-Fixed road snapping not working
-Fixed old road nodes not staying scaled when adding new ones
-Fixed bridges to being quite long enough causing issues on some old tracks
-Road material width adjusted, so it's not visible under the road any more
-Improved thumbnail visuals
-Improved driving line textures
-Various fixes & improvements

