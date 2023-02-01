Changelog:
-Adjusted terrain materials
-Fixed road snapping not working
-Fixed old road nodes not staying scaled when adding new ones
-Fixed bridges to being quite long enough causing issues on some old tracks
-Road material width adjusted, so it's not visible under the road any more
-Improved thumbnail visuals
-Improved driving line textures
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague update for 1 February 2023
Hotfix V0.2.9.2.1 published
Changelog:
