Patch 0.1.1

Hello Enforcers,
It’s been a little over a day since we went live with Superfuse, and yesterday we already pushed out a small fix that was related to the server issue that a lot of people were encountering the first couple of hours post-release.
Today’s patch (which is coming in later this evening)is a bit larger as we take a first stab at fixing, improving, and balancing aspects of the game based on the initial feedback and bugs you reported.
Some of the more notable ones include addressing the permanent slowdown that enemies and debuffs sometimes cause and we will add in some new fuses
This is only the beginning and we will continue to shape and tweak the game alongside you. We really look forward to embarking on this journey with you.
The Stitch Heads Team
Fixes & Improvements
Item Tooltips
- Item type names are now showing on the item tooltips
- The Blood Drinker unique should now properly display its main stat
HUD Item Name Tags
- Persistent Name Tag is now toggled on Z by default
- Persistent Interactables is now toggled on Left Alt by default
Inventory
- Items in your inventory for which you do not meet requirements for will now be clearly displayed with a cross (incorrect class) or a lock (not meeting stat requirements)
- Incompatible fuses for your current Enforcer will now be clearly displayed with a cross in your inventory
- The space visualiser will now correctly display the slot players are attempting to place items onto in their inventory or storage
- Fixed bugs with moving items in inventory not being accurate
- Fixed general inventory interaction bugs
- Fixed bugs with placing items in storage only being top left available location
- Fixed bug with swapping item in inventory not going in other item’s location
- You can now quick ID items by clicking Shift and Right Mouse Button whilst hovering over an unidentified item and having Item Scanners in your inventory
Items
- Your speed and armour boosters will now be applied correctly
- The weapon damage caused by “Directed Mania” unique will now be scaled to your character level
Skills
- The default slot of a newly unlocked skill has been changed
- “Move only” will no longer be unequipped when you unlock skills
- All skills will automatically first unlock on AbilitySlot2 (default: RMB keybind) with the exception of skills tied to buffs, debuffs, walls, shields and minions which instead unlock to AbilitySlot3 (by default Q) and subsequent Ability Slots.
- To avoid causing motion sickness, we’ve reduced the intensity of the camera shake when Crush is used
Fuses
- We’ve added Scorch, Contaminate, Flash and Freeze to the fuse roster to increase the variety applied to melee skills and general element based skills
Localization
- Fixed some of the instances where there was missing translations for Simplified Chinese
Audio
- Audio counts should no longer be overlapping to such a degree that they cause performance drops and audio quality issues
Other
- Slow bug: Chill ailment enemies put on you will no longer permanently apply.
Balancing
Items
- Reduced Sight range values on Sight range affixes
- Stat: Sight Range affixes now rolls in steps of 5 instead of 10
- Stat: Movement Speed affixes now roll in steps of 5% instead of 1%
Elementalist
Fire Passive Tree
- Added 1 reflex to the fire mastery node
- Ignite Radius: increased from +5% to +10% burn radius and reduced max tiers (8 to 3)
- Boil: increased from 5% to 10% energy per level per tier and reduced max tiers (8 to 3)
- Recover: increased from 5% to 10% energy restore on miss per tier and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)
- Overheat: increased from 3% to 5% fire penetration per tier and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)
- Fire Boost: reduced max tiers (8 to 5)
Fire Wall Skill
- Turned down death impulse / moon physics on firewall
Combust Skill
- Base damage increased to 8.25 - 12
- Damage scaling per level increased
Blaze Skill
- Blaze damage scaling per level increased
Ice Passive Tree
- Added 1 reflex to the mastery node
- Ice tree mastery strength per level reduced from 2 to 1
- Ice tree mastery energy per level increased from 1 to 2
- Ice tree mastery power per level increased from +1 to +3
- Ice tree master armor increased from .5% per level to 1%
- Draining cold: reduced max tiers (5 to 3)
- Sleet: cast speed bonus increased from 4% to 5%
- Quick freeze: cooldown reduction while using two handed staves increased from 4% to 5%
- Deep freeze: max tiers reduced (was incorrectly set to 0/20 and is now its proper 5)
- Cool headed: set to +5% damage per level flat (logarithmic removed) and reduced max tiers (8 to 5)
Frost Blades Skill
- Base damage increased to 2.25 - 2.75
- Damage scaling per level increased
- Mana cost scaling per level reduced to .25 per level
Ice shard Skill
- Base damage increased from 6-12 to 12-21 base
- Modified the damage scaling to reach similar values by level 30 (10% damage increased by level 30)
- Reduced the projectile speed from 3500 to 3000
Berserker
Lightning Tree
- Guided lightning: description now correctly says critical hit damage and critical hit damage increased from 5% to 10%
- Electric discharge: energy recharge speed bonus increased from 4% to 5%
- Nimbus: cast speed bonus increased from 4% to 5%
- High voltage: lightning penetration increased from 3% to 5% and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)
- Taser: chance to shock increased from 2% to 5%
- Deep strike: max tiers increased (3 to 5)
- Brain power: max tiers reduced (6 to 5)
- Weather front: changed to +10 flat per level (logarithmic scaling removed) and max tiers reduced (8 to 5)
Combat Tree
- Enraged: reworked to grant +20% attack speed per level, reduced max tiers (5 to 3)
- Unwavering: reworked to trigger below 30% life instead of below 15%, provides +15% damage reduction base and +15% per level and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)
- Weapon efficiency: description is fixed to properly display that the attack speed bonus is being applied to one handed weapons and the damage bonus increase is being applied to two handed weapons. Attack speed bonus increased to 5%
- Pace: changed to +5% movement speed per level (logarithmic removed)
- Precise Strikes: accuracy bonus increased from +4% to +5%
- Duellist: critical strike chance bonus with one handed weapons increased from +2% to +3%
- Lasting Damage: chance to apply bleed increased from 2% to 5%
- Viciousness: critical strike damage bonus with two handed weapons increased from +10% to +15%
- Footwork: evasion bonus increased from +4% to +5%
- Second wind: trigger value reduced from below 50% health to below 30% health, second wind +50% armor and +50% all resistance bonuses reduced to +30%
Brute Force Tree
- Superhuman strength: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)
- Leaded fists: physical penetration bonus increased from 3% to 5% and max tiers reduced (5 to 3)
- Peak performance: max tiers increased (4 to 5)
- Heavy hitter: chance to cause trauma increased from 2% to 5%
- Thick skin: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)
- Brawn: reduced to +.1% physical spell damage per point in strength from 1%
Provoke Skill
- Provoke: duration per level scaling increased to .5 per level instead of a diminishing return scaling
Slam Skill
- Base damage weapon modifier increased from 140 to 155%
- Weapon modifier damage per level bonus increased from 8% to 10%
Technomancer
Metal Tree
- Coating: physical penetration increased from 3% to 5% and max tiers reduced (5 to 3)
- Gear lock: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)
- Battery pack: max tiers reduced (5 to 3 and 8 to 3)
- Artillery: max tiers reduced (5 to 3)
- Well oiled machine: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)
- Solidify: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)
Decoy Skill
- Increased base radius of Decoy taunt
- Fixed an issue where the collision of Decoy’s taunt was only 180 degrees front facing, it is now a full spherical radius
Tekhead Skill
- Increased the base damage
- Damage scaling per level increased
- Now gains +50 life per level
Fuses
- Crush: drops now roll within a range of 40-50% damage of skill.
- Torrent: Fixed an issue where the Torrent Fuse would be one hexagon in size and difficult to unequip.
- Split: Max range reduced from 16 to 3 degrees
- Homing: reduced the detection ranged from 2000 units to 300 and tweaked the detection angle, range and rotation speeds of the projectile
