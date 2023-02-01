Patch 0.1.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Enforcers,

It’s been a little over a day since we went live with Superfuse, and yesterday we already pushed out a small fix that was related to the server issue that a lot of people were encountering the first couple of hours post-release.

Today’s patch (which is coming in later this evening)is a bit larger as we take a first stab at fixing, improving, and balancing aspects of the game based on the initial feedback and bugs you reported.

Some of the more notable ones include addressing the permanent slowdown that enemies and debuffs sometimes cause and we will add in some new fuses

This is only the beginning and we will continue to shape and tweak the game alongside you. We really look forward to embarking on this journey with you.

The Stitch Heads Team

Fixes & Improvements

Item Tooltips

Item type names are now showing on the item tooltips

The Blood Drinker unique should now properly display its main stat

Persistent Name Tag is now toggled on Z by default

Persistent Interactables is now toggled on Left Alt by default

Inventory

Items in your inventory for which you do not meet requirements for will now be clearly displayed with a cross (incorrect class) or a lock (not meeting stat requirements)

Incompatible fuses for your current Enforcer will now be clearly displayed with a cross in your inventory

The space visualiser will now correctly display the slot players are attempting to place items onto in their inventory or storage

Fixed bugs with moving items in inventory not being accurate

Fixed general inventory interaction bugs

Fixed bugs with placing items in storage only being top left available location

Fixed bug with swapping item in inventory not going in other item’s location

You can now quick ID items by clicking Shift and Right Mouse Button whilst hovering over an unidentified item and having Item Scanners in your inventory

Items

Your speed and armour boosters will now be applied correctly

The weapon damage caused by “Directed Mania” unique will now be scaled to your character level

Skills

The default slot of a newly unlocked skill has been changed

“Move only” will no longer be unequipped when you unlock skills

All skills will automatically first unlock on AbilitySlot2 (default: RMB keybind) with the exception of skills tied to buffs, debuffs, walls, shields and minions which instead unlock to AbilitySlot3 (by default Q) and subsequent Ability Slots.

To avoid causing motion sickness, we’ve reduced the intensity of the camera shake when Crush is used

Fuses

We’ve added Scorch, Contaminate, Flash and Freeze to the fuse roster to increase the variety applied to melee skills and general element based skills

Localization

Fixed some of the instances where there was missing translations for Simplified Chinese

Audio

Audio counts should no longer be overlapping to such a degree that they cause performance drops and audio quality issues

Other

Slow bug: Chill ailment enemies put on you will no longer permanently apply.

Balancing

Items

Reduced Sight range values on Sight range affixes

Stat: Sight Range affixes now rolls in steps of 5 instead of 10

Stat: Movement Speed affixes now roll in steps of 5% instead of 1%

Elementalist

Fire Passive Tree

Added 1 reflex to the fire mastery node

Ignite Radius: increased from +5% to +10% burn radius and reduced max tiers (8 to 3)

Boil: increased from 5% to 10% energy per level per tier and reduced max tiers (8 to 3)

Recover: increased from 5% to 10% energy restore on miss per tier and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)

Overheat: increased from 3% to 5% fire penetration per tier and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)

Fire Boost: reduced max tiers (8 to 5)

Fire Wall Skill

Turned down death impulse / moon physics on firewall

Combust Skill

Base damage increased to 8.25 - 12

Damage scaling per level increased

Blaze Skill

Blaze damage scaling per level increased

Ice Passive Tree

Added 1 reflex to the mastery node

Ice tree mastery strength per level reduced from 2 to 1

Ice tree mastery energy per level increased from 1 to 2

Ice tree mastery power per level increased from +1 to +3

Ice tree master armor increased from .5% per level to 1%

Draining cold: reduced max tiers (5 to 3)

Sleet: cast speed bonus increased from 4% to 5%

Quick freeze: cooldown reduction while using two handed staves increased from 4% to 5%

Deep freeze: max tiers reduced (was incorrectly set to 0/20 and is now its proper 5)

Cool headed: set to +5% damage per level flat (logarithmic removed) and reduced max tiers (8 to 5)

Frost Blades Skill

Base damage increased to 2.25 - 2.75

Damage scaling per level increased

Mana cost scaling per level reduced to .25 per level

Ice shard Skill

Base damage increased from 6-12 to 12-21 base

Modified the damage scaling to reach similar values by level 30 (10% damage increased by level 30)

Reduced the projectile speed from 3500 to 3000

Berserker

Lightning Tree

Guided lightning: description now correctly says critical hit damage and critical hit damage increased from 5% to 10%

Electric discharge: energy recharge speed bonus increased from 4% to 5%

Nimbus: cast speed bonus increased from 4% to 5%

High voltage: lightning penetration increased from 3% to 5% and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)

Taser: chance to shock increased from 2% to 5%

Deep strike: max tiers increased (3 to 5)

Brain power: max tiers reduced (6 to 5)

Weather front: changed to +10 flat per level (logarithmic scaling removed) and max tiers reduced (8 to 5)

Combat Tree

Enraged: reworked to grant +20% attack speed per level, reduced max tiers (5 to 3)

Unwavering: reworked to trigger below 30% life instead of below 15%, provides +15% damage reduction base and +15% per level and reduced max tiers (5 to 3)

Weapon efficiency: description is fixed to properly display that the attack speed bonus is being applied to one handed weapons and the damage bonus increase is being applied to two handed weapons. Attack speed bonus increased to 5%

Pace: changed to +5% movement speed per level (logarithmic removed)

Precise Strikes: accuracy bonus increased from +4% to +5%

Duellist: critical strike chance bonus with one handed weapons increased from +2% to +3%

Lasting Damage: chance to apply bleed increased from 2% to 5%

Viciousness: critical strike damage bonus with two handed weapons increased from +10% to +15%

Footwork: evasion bonus increased from +4% to +5%

Second wind: trigger value reduced from below 50% health to below 30% health, second wind +50% armor and +50% all resistance bonuses reduced to +30%

Brute Force Tree

Superhuman strength: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)

Leaded fists: physical penetration bonus increased from 3% to 5% and max tiers reduced (5 to 3)

Peak performance: max tiers increased (4 to 5)

Heavy hitter: chance to cause trauma increased from 2% to 5%

Thick skin: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)

Brawn: reduced to +.1% physical spell damage per point in strength from 1%

Provoke Skill

Provoke: duration per level scaling increased to .5 per level instead of a diminishing return scaling

Slam Skill

Base damage weapon modifier increased from 140 to 155%

Weapon modifier damage per level bonus increased from 8% to 10%

Technomancer

Metal Tree

Coating: physical penetration increased from 3% to 5% and max tiers reduced (5 to 3)

Gear lock: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)

Battery pack: max tiers reduced (5 to 3 and 8 to 3)

Artillery: max tiers reduced (5 to 3)

Well oiled machine: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)

Solidify: max tiers reduced (8 to 5)

Decoy Skill

Increased base radius of Decoy taunt

Fixed an issue where the collision of Decoy’s taunt was only 180 degrees front facing, it is now a full spherical radius

Tekhead Skill

Increased the base damage

Damage scaling per level increased

Now gains +50 life per level

