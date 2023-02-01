Letter from the Devs

Hey Everyone,

My name is Tim, and I am one of the founders and the Creative Director at Stitch Heads. I wanted to reach out to you personally now that launch day is over and share some thoughts and my gratitude for the community response so far.

Superfuse is a love letter to Diablo 2. It is our homage to the ARPGs that came before us because we fell in love with that genre and wanted to be a part of it.

I want you to be right there with us as we’re actively looking at your feedback while the team rolls out regular updates that improve the game. We are right at the beginning of this journey, and while our launch into early access was rockier than we would like, we want to shed some light and outline the fixes and changes we are making, over the coming weeks, in an act of transparency so that you know where we are and how the game will change.

Right now, we are all hands on deck and actively working on addressing any issues as fast as possible.

Later today, we will be posting a patch that will address the permanent slowdown that enemies and debuffs sometimes cause and will add in some new fuses, as well as fix some of the instances of missing translations for Simplified Chinese and so much more. The full patch notes can be found here, which detail all the changes: Patch Notes

Coming up, we are working on addressing the following issues:

Improving the booster and consumable feature.

Reducing the amount of items and fuses you cannot use or equip

Improving tooltip Clarity and stats on items, fuses and skills

Issues with responsiveness and targeting of skills, movement and buffs.

Issues with pathing, obstacle avoidance and general movement.

Increasing variety in fuses and fixing issues with fuses.

Missing settings for FOV and UI scaling.

Issues with stash and inventory use

Lack of loot-sharing options besides FFA

Partial translations missing

Some passives not functioning properly

Variety of bugs with quests and dialogue

Issues connecting to private servers of other players

Crashes in the solar map

Zooming and scrolling overlay map

On top of all of this, part of our team is working on future content updates, and we will have more news about that in the future.

I am also investigating the following requests, and more news will come on that once we have finished addressing everything mentioned above; I have listed some of them below, and please let us know in the comments if you have further suggestions going forward.

Controller Support

Finalising skill trees of each class

Improving end-game content

Improving variety in environments and enemies

Trading systems

Thank you so much for reading this, and I appreciate your continued patience. We are really passionate about the game we are creating, and your continued feedback and bug reports are greatly appreciated.

Stay tuned for more news; we have lots coming to be excited about, and thank you again for being here and playing Superfuse.

Tim