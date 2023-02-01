Patch note 1.0.7

Usada's special move, the Super Rolling Hammer, has been greatly enhanced thanks to his training. Don't tell me it's not usable anymore.

We have retrained the guts of the orchestra and cleaned up the problem of the BGM disappearing during the game.

The lever installed in the castle of hearts had a time lag between activation and operation, and was replaced with a new one.

The save icon is now in the lower right corner of the screen.

The probability of the lucky drop skill has been increased.

The shield break is now invincible. Now you don't get countered by Dodo's water stream!