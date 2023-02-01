Patch note 1.0.7

-
Usada's special move, the Super Rolling Hammer, has been greatly enhanced thanks to his training. Don't tell me it's not usable anymore.
-
We have retrained the guts of the orchestra and cleaned up the problem of the BGM disappearing during the game.
-
The lever installed in the castle of hearts had a time lag between activation and operation, and was replaced with a new one.
-
The save icon is now in the lower right corner of the screen.
-
The probability of the lucky drop skill has been increased.
-
The shield break is now invincible. Now you don't get countered by Dodo's water stream!
-
Some flag management that was not consistent with the storyline has been rearranged.
- The inhabitants of this world have fuzzy memories, so please report to Developer if you find anything else suspicious.
- Various other bug fixes.
Changed files in this update