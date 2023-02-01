 Skip to content

Alice Escaped! update for 1 February 2023

Patch note 1.0.7

  • Usada's special move, the Super Rolling Hammer, has been greatly enhanced thanks to his training. Don't tell me it's not usable anymore.

  • We have retrained the guts of the orchestra and cleaned up the problem of the BGM disappearing during the game.

  • The lever installed in the castle of hearts had a time lag between activation and operation, and was replaced with a new one.

  • The save icon is now in the lower right corner of the screen.

  • The probability of the lucky drop skill has been increased.

  • The shield break is now invincible. Now you don't get countered by Dodo's water stream!

  • Some flag management that was not consistent with the storyline has been rearranged.

  • The inhabitants of this world have fuzzy memories, so please report to Developer if you find anything else suspicious.
  • Various other bug fixes.

