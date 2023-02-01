Patch Notes 1.0.1

Simple notes
- Several text fixes
- Proper level up information
- Spike shields now work as intended, recharge every 20 seconds and gives you a momentary spike invulnerability
- DOT gun knockback nerf
- Graphical issues fixed
- Music now starts playing after skipping a chest animation.
- Fullscreen works in main menu now
- Dotgun now targets persistent enemy
- Current seed is visible, and at the end
- Chest cards sometimes showed the wrong level for an upgrade
- Chest sometimes gave the player the wrong rewards
- Version Text in menu
There you go patch number one for this week, we should have something interesting--that barely missed launch, available for you on Friday ;)
Vlue
