Patch Notes 1.0.1

Simple notes

Several text fixes

Proper level up information

Spike shields now work as intended, recharge every 20 seconds and gives you a momentary spike invulnerability

DOT gun knockback nerf

Graphical issues fixed

Music now starts playing after skipping a chest animation.

Fullscreen works in main menu now

Dotgun knockback reduced

Dotgun now targets persistent enemy

Current seed is visible, and at the end

Chest cards sometimes showed the wrong level for an upgrade

Chest sometimes gave the player the wrong rewards

Version Text in menu

There you go patch number one for this week, we should have something interesting--that barely missed launch, available for you on Friday ;)

Vlue