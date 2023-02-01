 Skip to content

Clockwork Survivors update for 1 February 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.1

Patch Notes 1.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Simple notes

  • Several text fixes
  • Proper level up information
  • Spike shields now work as intended, recharge every 20 seconds and gives you a momentary spike invulnerability
  • DOT gun knockback nerf
  • Graphical issues fixed
  • Music now starts playing after skipping a chest animation.
  • Fullscreen works in  main menu now
  • Dotgun knockback reduced
  • Dotgun now targets persistent enemy
  • Current seed is visible, and at the end
  • Chest cards sometimes showed the wrong level for an upgrade
  • Chest sometimes gave the player the wrong rewards
  • Version Text in menu

There you go patch number one for this week, we should have something interesting--that barely missed launch, available for you on Friday ;)

Vlue

