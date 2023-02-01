 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slashers update for 1 February 2023

Update 2.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10454689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game

  • A feature has been implemented for all players to go to the lobby at the end of the game in case of defeat.

UI

  • A problem with the interface related to resolutions higher than 1080 has been fixed.
  • Fixed text for interface when interacting with jails, and made it applicable to all objects including icons, fragments and doors.
  • Fix for pointer disappearance when tabbing. It no longer requires waiting for it to fully close.

Maps

  • The cinematics for the Little Circus map have been updated, removing the introduction and TTS voice.

DLC

  • Removed automatic linking to Steam when checking DLC

Movement

  • Fixed issue where players could see through walls after running into them

Controls

  • Fixed issue where zooming was not possible after right-clicking in the tabulator
  • Fixed issue where previous character was not being displayed in spectate mode
  • Fixed issue where mouse was not being shown after right-clicking in the tabulator

🎉🎪 The testing for Great Circus has officially come to an end! 🎪🎉
There are just a few minor fixes left and we'll be releasing the DLC very soon. 🔜 Stay tuned! 🎪

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2150360/Slashers__Great_Circus/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1875811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link