Update 2.1.4

Game

A feature has been implemented for all players to go to the lobby at the end of the game in case of defeat.

UI

A problem with the interface related to resolutions higher than 1080 has been fixed.

Fixed text for interface when interacting with jails, and made it applicable to all objects including icons, fragments and doors.

Fix for pointer disappearance when tabbing. It no longer requires waiting for it to fully close.

Maps

The cinematics for the Little Circus map have been updated, removing the introduction and TTS voice.

DLC

Removed automatic linking to Steam when checking DLC

Movement

Fixed issue where players could see through walls after running into them

Controls

Fixed issue where zooming was not possible after right-clicking in the tabulator

Fixed issue where previous character was not being displayed in spectate mode

Fixed issue where mouse was not being shown after right-clicking in the tabulator

🎉🎪 The testing for Great Circus has officially come to an end! 🎪🎉

There are just a few minor fixes left and we'll be releasing the DLC very soon. 🔜 Stay tuned! 🎪

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2150360/Slashers__Great_Circus/