Update 2.1.4

Game
- A feature has been implemented for all players to go to the lobby at the end of the game in case of defeat.
UI
- A problem with the interface related to resolutions higher than 1080 has been fixed.
- Fixed text for interface when interacting with jails, and made it applicable to all objects including icons, fragments and doors.
- Fix for pointer disappearance when tabbing. It no longer requires waiting for it to fully close.
Maps
- The cinematics for the Little Circus map have been updated, removing the introduction and TTS voice.
DLC
- Removed automatic linking to Steam when checking DLC
Movement
- Fixed issue where players could see through walls after running into them
Controls
- Fixed issue where zooming was not possible after right-clicking in the tabulator
- Fixed issue where previous character was not being displayed in spectate mode
- Fixed issue where mouse was not being shown after right-clicking in the tabulator
🎉🎪 The testing for Great Circus has officially come to an end! 🎪🎉
There are just a few minor fixes left and we'll be releasing the DLC very soon. 🔜 Stay tuned! 🎪
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2150360/Slashers__Great_Circus/
Changed files in this update