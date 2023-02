Share · View all patches · Build 10454611 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 19:09:32 UTC by Wendy

The following items have been implemented!

Fixed minor bugs

Added a function to return to the title.

Addition of logs

Improved the sound of the title screen and added options.

In addition, we have changed the composition of store items and expanded internal elements such as the addition of treasure chests.

We look forward to your continued support of Harderia Quest and Doujin Circle Annulus.