Ending January with a new patch!

Here is what you will find:
- Potion recipe book not opening bug fixed
- Using the cafe and food stand causing the PC to be stuck is fixed
- Having more than 7 dialogue options does not break conversations with NPCs
- Potion recipes added to the cauldron
- Felix quest - Choir of Chemistry bug fixed
- River quest - Secret Admirer bug fixed
- Ophelia quest - Stuck between a Rock and a Hard Place bug fixed
- Guer quest - In Like the Lion bug fixed
- William quest - A Royal Snafu bug fixed
- Main quest - Deeper We Go no rewards you potion recipes
- Willow quest cleanup
- You are now able to place upgrade blueprints more easily on farm buildings
- Gokey Crab now drops quality fish
- NPCs walking into the PC while fishing can't be talked to, which broke fishing. Working on NPCs not pushing the player around!
Work in progress
- Scale down HUD
- Adjusting to different screen ratios
- Friendship quest cleanup
- Cauldron UI
The Blue Oak Bridge Team
