Blue Oak Bridge update for 1 February 2023

Ending January with a new patch!

Build 10454536 · Last edited by Wendy

Here is what you will find:

  • Potion recipe book not opening bug fixed
  • Using the cafe and food stand causing the PC to be stuck is fixed
  • Having more than 7 dialogue options does not break conversations with NPCs
  • Potion recipes added to the cauldron
  • Felix quest - Choir of Chemistry bug fixed
  • River quest - Secret Admirer bug fixed
  • Ophelia quest - Stuck between a Rock and a Hard Place bug fixed
  • Guer quest - In Like the Lion bug fixed
  • William quest - A Royal Snafu bug fixed
  • Main quest - Deeper We Go no rewards you potion recipes
  • Willow quest cleanup
  • You are now able to place upgrade blueprints more easily on farm buildings
  • Gokey Crab now drops quality fish
  • NPCs walking into the PC while fishing can't be talked to, which broke fishing. Working on NPCs not pushing the player around!

Work in progress

  • Scale down HUD
  • Adjusting to different screen ratios
  • Friendship quest cleanup
  • Cauldron UI

