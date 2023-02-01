Greetings Wayfarers. This small update adds a new encounter (encounter 11 (Purefire Path)) and a new literary piece (Covenant Sanctum) to the game. The new priority is to add more content to the game. Thank you for your feedback!
Aunewyth update for 1 February 2023
Small Content Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
