Aunewyth update for 1 February 2023

Small Content Update

Build 10454515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Wayfarers. This small update adds a new encounter (encounter 11 (Purefire Path)) and a new literary piece (Covenant Sanctum) to the game. The new priority is to add more content to the game. Thank you for your feedback!

