Added simple functionality to Mobile Defence Base lights. Red is warning. Green is operational. Blue is upgraded and operational.

Quick Game Rules added to the space station.

Optimised physics for keep blocks that are part of towers and not walls.

Corrected audio spatial settings for various sounds.

Implemented first version of the Level Generator. Now armies are randomly generated according to the level parameters set. This creates more gameplay diversity, it also introduces a swinging difficulty level, which means the need to rebalance the game from scratch.

This update brings a big change to the game mechanics and demands testing and tuning time. So we've put off adding the new NPC Mole unit and other changes until gameplay is ready for it.

The Level Generator is a necessary step on the path to multi player co-op.