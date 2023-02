Share · View all patches · Build 10454493 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 17:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Just a quick patch here to remove a leftover testing (bugfix) event from a recent patch.

Bug Fixes:

Removed a leftover testing event that could be exploited for unlimited memory chips

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː