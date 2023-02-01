Stress Test (Saturday, February 4th)

Hello everyone!

A Stress Test will take place Saturday, February 4th! You can find the necessary playtest info and times below. Don't forget to check out our Patreon!, which comes with some cool customization rewards, not to mention a key for early access! It is our only source of funding, and we thank all of our Patrons and players for supporting the development. We are planning to release in Q1/Q2 2023.

Server Regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia

Australia

Supported Match Sizes:

127 v 127 (254 players)

64 v 64 (128 players)

32 v 32 (64 players)

Start/End Times:

5:30am - 11:30am (Pacific Standard Time)

6:30am - 12:30pm (Mountain Standard Time)

7:30am - 1:30pm (Central Standard Time)

8:30am - 2:30pm (Eastern Standard Time)

1:30pm - 7:30pm (Greenwich Mean Time)

2:30pm - 8:30pm (Central European Time)

9:30pm - 3:30am (China Standard Time)

10:30pm - 4:30am (Japan Standard Time)

11:30pm - 5:30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

FAQ:

I've never played before, how do I join?

Head to our store page, and click "Request Access", it should be granted instantly! A Steam account created before 2022 is necessary to connect for playtesting.

I already have playtest access, do I need to sign up again?

Nope, welcome back!

Some of your tests use a different build, do I need a code for this?

No, the main branch is fine!

Is streaming/recording allowed?

Sure! Just keep in mind this is still in-development.

Where do I report bugs, or other issues?

We would greatly appreciate it if you'd share with us over on our Discord, but if for whatever reason that is not possible, feel free to make use of our Steam Community!

