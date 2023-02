Share · View all patches · Build 10454441 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy

In the past, when a new wave came out, the game slowed down when double speed was enabled to give players time to react.

However, some of our players are so fast that they asked for the option to turn off the slowdown.

We have added this setting in this update.

The translation for this setting may change in the future.