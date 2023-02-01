-Added +7 and +8 items to drops. These unique items come with the name "Higher".
-Edit Fixed the error that the stats of the items were displayed at different rates from the Options.
-Edit The Stat Rates of Items have been increased.
-Added some sound notifications.
-Fixed the issue where the item info in the Loot Inventory was not displayed.
-Slightly increased the Successful Upgrade Rate in Quick Upgrade.
-Upgrade Bar Color Transition Renewed.
Anvil Life update for 1 February 2023
A Little More Innovation, A Little More Fix
