Anvil Life update for 1 February 2023

A Little More Innovation, A Little More Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added +7 and +8 items to drops. These unique items come with the name "Higher".
-Edit Fixed the error that the stats of the items were displayed at different rates from the Options.
-Edit The Stat Rates of Items have been increased.
-Added some sound notifications.
-Fixed the issue where the item info in the Loot Inventory was not displayed.
-Slightly increased the Successful Upgrade Rate in Quick Upgrade.
-Upgrade Bar Color Transition Renewed.

