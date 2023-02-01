Minor Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10454265 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a few issues reported by players in the game content.

Changed erroneous names of regions in the database (the change in graphics will come later)

Added a game event to give +50 VP bonus if your side controls 2 capitals, 20 province capitals and 35 major cities (or more)

Fixed in the Grand Campaign the Hong Death event that was triggering by mistake on Turn 20

Adjusted VP values for taking capitals (+5 instead of +3) and some leaders (Western leaders and Revolt leaders killed also bring 3 VPs)

Fixed Chen Yucheng card (an event check was wrong), it should operate now correctly

Fixed the Jiangning capital card in scenario 1853, it can now play normally

More changes linked to code will be processed very soon. Thanks for your interest and support.