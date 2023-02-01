 Skip to content

SGS Taipings update for 1 February 2023

Minor Content Update

Build 10454265

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few issues reported by players in the game content.

  • Changed erroneous names of regions in the database (the change in graphics will come later)
  • Added a game event to give +50 VP bonus if your side controls 2 capitals, 20 province capitals and 35 major cities (or more)
  • Fixed in the Grand Campaign the Hong Death event that was triggering by mistake on Turn 20
  • Adjusted VP values for taking capitals (+5 instead of +3) and some leaders (Western leaders and Revolt leaders killed also bring 3 VPs)
  • Fixed Chen Yucheng card (an event check was wrong), it should operate now correctly
  • Fixed the Jiangning capital card in scenario 1853, it can now play normally

More changes linked to code will be processed very soon. Thanks for your interest and support.

