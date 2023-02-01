 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 1 February 2023

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4092

Build 10454141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further memory over allocation issues resolved from older terrain code, as well as the picker/mouse over code
  • Fixed issue with loading of games because of a fix with the ground turrets
  • Fixed coloring issues with some special effects.
  • Main Campaign no longer refers to the Campaign as a simulation.
  • Various Fixes

Changed files in this update

Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
