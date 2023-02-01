- Further memory over allocation issues resolved from older terrain code, as well as the picker/mouse over code
- Fixed issue with loading of games because of a fix with the ground turrets
- Fixed coloring issues with some special effects.
- Main Campaign no longer refers to the Campaign as a simulation.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 1 February 2023
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4092
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update