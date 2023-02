Share · View all patches · Build 10454126 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 17:19:24 UTC by Wendy

Armor now builds up with growth on the following species:

Archaeaspis

Fallotaspis

Parafallotaspis

Fallotaspidella

Repinaella

(previously you started with adult armor)

Damage adjustments on the following species:

Peytoia

Anomalocaris

(Overall increase in Peytoia's damage. Increased juvenile Anomalocaris damage)