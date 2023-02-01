 Skip to content

Keystone update for 1 February 2023

Minor Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10454078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New players couldn't play, stuck on title screen because there was not sufficient data in the save file yet.

Bug fixed.

