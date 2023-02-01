Rank: Warmaster News and Updates February 1, 2023



Greetings, Warmasters and Candidates! This is the newsletter for February 1st, 2023. More minor updates and fixes preparing for a major news announcement in the coming weeks, so stay tuned! Most of the updates this time revolve around bug fixing and memory.

Quality of Life

A lot of memory cleanup has been done, but one of the main critical bugs that was introduced last update was a load/save issue. The save is fine, but when loading, some updates to the turrets causes issues with loading games. So your old saves should work again, sorry about that. Some long standing bugs were found about colors not being properly updated for certain special effects, as well as some other under the hood updates. On a more minor note, the main campaign no longer refers to the campaign as a simulation, since it's the main campaign. That was left over from a while ago.

Short-term RoadMap

Work is still being done behind the scenes that will affect the terrain, the Navigation Screen (RTS) and how things are handled internally. Some interesting discoveries we determined with the AI (which still needs updates) and how the Navigation screen handles zooming, which can be counter intuitive. This is being looked into and how it can be updated.

The turrets are being heavily worked on, as well as testing out using higher polygon models. Here is a first look at the new turret design.

That's all for this update, stay tuned for more news next time! If you'd like to give Rank: Warmaster a try for yourself, pick up a copy on Steam and begin your conquest of Mars!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1422270/Rank_Warmaster/