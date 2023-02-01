 Skip to content

ALAN-13 Reformation update for 1 February 2023

Patch 2.1.037 minor update

Patch 2.1.037 minor update · Build 10454023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed some minor issues:

  • Trying to rename a deleted peripheral won't crash the game anymore.
  • While windowed mode, the title of the window displays the name of the game correctly now

Thanks to Dim and Revivalist for reporting these issues.

