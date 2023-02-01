Patch 2.1.037 minor update

We have fixed some minor issues:
- Trying to rename a deleted peripheral won't crash the game anymore.
- While windowed mode, the title of the window displays the name of the game correctly now
Thanks to Dim and Revivalist for reporting these issues.
