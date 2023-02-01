0.9.5E is live on the Testing Branch (Bug Fixes & Improvements)

0.9.5E
Did some changes to selection script to hopefully fix the selection square breaking (Needs testing, haven't been able to recreate)
Fixed Battalion 37 not turning out correctly when responding with AI
Fixed 2 Story garage on Herkimer street interior not loading and breaking MDT Call clearing
Fixed strange lighting and shading in Montgomery County
Fixed Montgomery County Ambulance strange shading
Fixed Montgomery County Rescue Engine strange shading
Fixed Montgomery County firefighter head disappearing if you zoom in too much
Squad 252 2nd piece now does not spawn with AI and can drive using manual AI parking placement
Fixed Ladder 112 Outriggers not working properly when using automatic ladder placement
Fixed Ladder 44 not extending and retracting properly
Fixed ticket of Apartment fire behind 227 saying 252HT instead of a 3rd engine and 2nd ladder
Green selection rectangle will now not show when using radial menu or spraying water
Fixed Spray option showing up when having more than one person selected (Should only show up when having a nozzle man who can spray water selected)
AI can only put out fire if they have a valid water source and nozzle/can/extinguisher
Fixed open up option showing up when having more than one person selected (Should only show up when a single member with halligan, axe, or hook/pike equipped)
Fixed primary search being more than once causing firefighters to be stuck in the carrying animation when reaching the patient
Temporarily removed lay in AI button if using AI members
Fixed change into station gear button tooltip not working
Fixed Key selection for paramedic/EMTs not working
Removed drop stretcher AI action that wasnt working as its not needed
Changed depots in developer branch