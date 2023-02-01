0.9.5E is live on the Testing Branch (Bug Fixes & Improvements)

Share · View all patches · Build 10454019 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.5E

Did some changes to selection script to hopefully fix the selection square breaking (Needs testing, haven't been able to recreate)

Fixed Battalion 37 not turning out correctly when responding with AI

Fixed 2 Story garage on Herkimer street interior not loading and breaking MDT Call clearing

Fixed strange lighting and shading in Montgomery County

Fixed Montgomery County Ambulance strange shading

Fixed Montgomery County Rescue Engine strange shading

Fixed Montgomery County firefighter head disappearing if you zoom in too much

Squad 252 2nd piece now does not spawn with AI and can drive using manual AI parking placement

Fixed Ladder 112 Outriggers not working properly when using automatic ladder placement

Fixed Ladder 44 not extending and retracting properly

Fixed ticket of Apartment fire behind 227 saying 252HT instead of a 3rd engine and 2nd ladder

Green selection rectangle will now not show when using radial menu or spraying water

Fixed Spray option showing up when having more than one person selected (Should only show up when having a nozzle man who can spray water selected)

AI can only put out fire if they have a valid water source and nozzle/can/extinguisher

Fixed open up option showing up when having more than one person selected (Should only show up when a single member with halligan, axe, or hook/pike equipped)

Fixed primary search being more than once causing firefighters to be stuck in the carrying animation when reaching the patient

Temporarily removed lay in AI button if using AI members

Fixed change into station gear button tooltip not working

Fixed Key selection for paramedic/EMTs not working

Removed drop stretcher AI action that wasnt working as its not needed