 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Pangaea update for 1 February 2023

Aquatic Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10454011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Pangaea map now has an underwater ocean ground texture instead of a grass texture.

The player's aquatic creatures should no longer be spawning under the terrain on the Pangaea map.

Carcasses should now sink in the water.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link