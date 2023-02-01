Update Notes for Feb 02

-Fixed a bug where under difficulty 7, 8 and 9, mobs does not get replaced by mobs from next zone; Mob/Elite/Boss replacement chance no longer effected by difficulty(fixed to 10%)

-Fixed a bug where unlocked skill combos does not grant comprehension bonuses

-Fixed known bugs in relates to loading uncompleted runs

-Added tool tip interaction button text reminders for buying items from shops

-Increased mortal tribulation stats reward bonus from 1.5->2

15 small patches from v1.0 until this update: fixed some bugs