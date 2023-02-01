 Skip to content

Traveler update for 1 February 2023

Hotfix - 0.4.2.8a

Share · View all patches · Build 10453975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug were images couldn't be loaded due to an upstream bug within the translation engine

Big thanks to schattendaemon for reporting this game breaker!

Changed files in this update

