Hotfix and Balance Update

Thank you everyone for taking the time to leave feedback and report issues! We managed to fix some of them already, the full changelog is below. It's a blast playing with you, I'm in the matchmaking so you might stumble upon me and my mage ːArchduckː

Version 0.3.230201 - 1 Feb 2023

Fixes to reconnect feature

Fixed issues with Chinese translation displaying incorrect strings

Fixed Sage's Ask for Blessing card choosing algorithm

Fixed Corpses' Give Honor card choosing algorithm

Balance: Fix your gear in Armory now gives +5 block to all players for the next battle

Balance: Transcribe in Library now gives one more card to all players for the next battle

Fixed some exploits for infinite gemstones

Fixed End Turn not unticking when getting a playable card by influences

Misc text fixes and changes in wording for better cohesion

If you want to share feedback, please comment or use the in-game feedback widget on the left of the screen.

As always,

Stay safe in the paper dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty