Hotfix and Balance Update

Thank you everyone for taking the time to leave feedback and report issues! We managed to fix some of them already, the full changelog is below. It's a blast playing with you, I'm in the matchmaking so you might stumble upon me and my mage ːArchduckː
Version 0.3.230201 - 1 Feb 2023
- Fixes to reconnect feature
- Fixed issues with Chinese translation displaying incorrect strings
- Fixed Sage's Ask for Blessing card choosing algorithm
- Fixed Corpses' Give Honor card choosing algorithm
- Balance: Fix your gear in Armory now gives +5 block to all players for the next battle
- Balance: Transcribe in Library now gives one more card to all players for the next battle
- Fixed some exploits for infinite gemstones
- Fixed End Turn not unticking when getting a playable card by influences
- Misc text fixes and changes in wording for better cohesion
If you want to share feedback, please comment or use the in-game feedback widget on the left of the screen.
As always,
Stay safe in the paper dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty
