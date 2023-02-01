 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HELLCARD: Prologue update for 1 February 2023

Hotfix and Balance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10453953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for taking the time to leave feedback and report issues! We managed to fix some of them already, the full changelog is below. It's a blast playing with you, I'm in the matchmaking so you might stumble upon me and my mage ːArchduckː

Version 0.3.230201 - 1 Feb 2023

  • Fixes to reconnect feature
  • Fixed issues with Chinese translation displaying incorrect strings
  • Fixed Sage's Ask for Blessing card choosing algorithm
  • Fixed Corpses' Give Honor card choosing algorithm
  • Balance: Fix your gear in Armory now gives +5 block to all players for the next battle
  • Balance: Transcribe in Library now gives one more card to all players for the next battle
  • Fixed some exploits for infinite gemstones
  • Fixed End Turn not unticking when getting a playable card by influences
  • Misc text fixes and changes in wording for better cohesion

If you want to share feedback, please comment or use the in-game feedback widget on the left of the screen.

As always,
Stay safe in the paper dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty

Changed files in this update

Depot 2207481
  • Loading history…
Depot 2207482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link