Rugby Union Team Manager 4 update for 2 February 2023

Fixes and added button to messages

  • Fix to going into season 2 bug, where pre-season friendlies/job offers didn't trigger until 6th August.
    This may also fix the processing getting stuck on club 405/406 bug reported.
  • Button added to messages so that all player related emails can be deleted.
    This will include the deletion of the many "Low Morale" emails.

