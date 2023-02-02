- Fix to going into season 2 bug, where pre-season friendlies/job offers didn't trigger until 6th August.
This may also fix the processing getting stuck on club 405/406 bug reported.
- Button added to messages so that all player related emails can be deleted.
This will include the deletion of the many "Low Morale" emails.
Rugby Union Team Manager 4 update for 2 February 2023
Fixes and added button to messages
Patchnotes via Steam Community
