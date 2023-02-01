 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Becastled update for 1 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10453941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we added game pause. You can now plan your city without any pressure of day time running out!

Also we added a bunch of new decorations.

Also some bugs where fixed:

  • Large groups of units failing to attack wolf den
  • Free upgrades of walls and ladders with the new tool

We still have some new things to release as part of this content patch before we begin to work on our new update. More news on that soon!

Also we adjusted regional game price according to new valve recomendations. Base price of $15 was not changed by this, only prices in other currencies where adjusted to latest exchange rates.

Changed files in this update

Becastled Content Depot 1330461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link