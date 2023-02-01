Update notes for Feb 1

In this patch we added game pause. You can now plan your city without any pressure of day time running out!

Also we added a bunch of new decorations.

Also some bugs where fixed:

Large groups of units failing to attack wolf den

Free upgrades of walls and ladders with the new tool

We still have some new things to release as part of this content patch before we begin to work on our new update. More news on that soon!

Also we adjusted regional game price according to new valve recomendations. Base price of $15 was not changed by this, only prices in other currencies where adjusted to latest exchange rates.