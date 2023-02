Share · View all patches · Build 10453909 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 16:46:20 UTC by Wendy

-Added 400 New lines to the randomly generated thoughts. *Partially including a segmented version of the one outdated user review that I broke into many individual lines of text as a "Thank You" to the first person to review this game.

-Added a few new sprites

-Added effects to the Cyborgs in the Tech Facility

-Tweaked the logic of the Spore Spawners in the Much Temple Brainwash Level

-Added to the design of the first Valley of Death area