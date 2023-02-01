v0.4.3 - Banishing Crucifix

Additions
- Added crucifix item which drains the energy of shadow monsters and minions. Can be recharged if not depleted.
- Dropping an item now requires holding 'G' for 1/2 second to prevent accidentally dropping your gun.
- You can now pick up a gun type you already have and it will swap the gun in it's place instead of having to drop it first.
- Shooting a trap now shows hit markers.
- Added Easter egg with the car (Thanks RagefulRiot)
Changes
- When Wendigo is stunned, there is a small delay to when he can be re-stunned so Avery cannot sock lock the Wendigo _(Thanks MzFlexx)
- Lowered Wraith transition cost from 25 to 10. _(Thanks MzFlexx)
- Zombies now have a chance at spawning knuckles, flashlight, or pistols.
- Reduced ammo count on minion loot
- A jerry can or flare gun can now be used to cleanse the blight scourge.
Audio Enhancements
by Audio Engineer Nando Cordeiro
- Remastered sounds for Flare Gun, Pump Shotgun, MP40, M1911, Walther P38, Nambu Type 94, Winchester, and Karabiner.
- Wraith transition sounds were scaled to be an appropriate volume and only play once. _(Thanks MzFlexx)
Performance Optimizations
- Reduced unused collisions and animations on armored knight for better performance.
- Spirit floatyness is now only for higher end GPUs
- Reworked internal inventory counts logic to replicate and recalculate less
- Reworked core vitals logic to reduce the replication and tick costs
Improvements
- Reworked appearance of the Wraith to have more details and make use of Unreal Engine 5 features.
- Improved the camera clipping the Wraith's hood while playing as him.
- Reworked attic ladder so Wraith can use in shadow realm regardless of the stairs being opened or closed. _(Thanks MzFlexx)
- Changed font used for player names so you can see casing
- Animation pitch of picking up an item while holding a long gun is improved.
- Fixed cloth simulations on Investigator jackets when using higher Level of Detail meshes.
- Improved collisions around attic stair as Wendigo had some difficultly navigating it. _(Thanks BulletsGirl)
Fixes
- Fixed bug in Wraith animations that would play transition animation after every attack.
- Fixed bug where Wraith could sometimes be seen at the start of the match.
- Navigation away from lobby password prompt will remove the window. _(Thanks MzFlexx)
- Changed font on host lobby text so entered passwords didn't use a clear asterisk _(Thanks MzFlexx)
- Revenant is no longer counted as a 'spirit' creature for constant messaging.
- Fixed bug where higher ping clients wouldn't have their hit indicators work.
- Fixed singular/plural issue around group sizes in controls menu
- Fixed bug where Quetico snowfall would go inside. (Thanks RagefulRiot)
- Fixed bug in Niagara particles for wraith
- Fixed bug where language names were not being loaded into the dropdown menu.
Version: 0.4.3
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4.3-DirgeSteam-UE_5.1-Shipping-295-6516
