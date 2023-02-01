 Skip to content

Dirge update for 1 February 2023

v0.4.3 - Banishing Crucifix

Share · View all patches · Build 10453812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added crucifix item which drains the energy of shadow monsters and minions. Can be recharged if not depleted.
  • Dropping an item now requires holding 'G' for 1/2 second to prevent accidentally dropping your gun.
  • You can now pick up a gun type you already have and it will swap the gun in it's place instead of having to drop it first.
  • Shooting a trap now shows hit markers.
  • Added Easter egg with the car (Thanks RagefulRiot)

Changes

  • When Wendigo is stunned, there is a small delay to when he can be re-stunned so Avery cannot sock lock the Wendigo _(Thanks MzFlexx)
  • Lowered Wraith transition cost from 25 to 10. _(Thanks MzFlexx)
  • Zombies now have a chance at spawning knuckles, flashlight, or pistols.
  • Reduced ammo count on minion loot
  • A jerry can or flare gun can now be used to cleanse the blight scourge.

Audio Enhancements

by Audio Engineer Nando Cordeiro

  • Remastered sounds for Flare Gun, Pump Shotgun, MP40, M1911, Walther P38, Nambu Type 94, Winchester, and Karabiner.
  • Wraith transition sounds were scaled to be an appropriate volume and only play once. _(Thanks MzFlexx)

Performance Optimizations

  • Reduced unused collisions and animations on armored knight for better performance.
  • Spirit floatyness is now only for higher end GPUs
  • Reworked internal inventory counts logic to replicate and recalculate less
  • Reworked core vitals logic to reduce the replication and tick costs

Improvements

  • Reworked appearance of the Wraith to have more details and make use of Unreal Engine 5 features.
  • Improved the camera clipping the Wraith's hood while playing as him.
  • Reworked attic ladder so Wraith can use in shadow realm regardless of the stairs being opened or closed. _(Thanks MzFlexx)
  • Changed font used for player names so you can see casing
  • Animation pitch of picking up an item while holding a long gun is improved.
  • Fixed cloth simulations on Investigator jackets when using higher Level of Detail meshes.
  • Improved collisions around attic stair as Wendigo had some difficultly navigating it. _(Thanks BulletsGirl)

Fixes

  • Fixed bug in Wraith animations that would play transition animation after every attack.
  • Fixed bug where Wraith could sometimes be seen at the start of the match.
  • Navigation away from lobby password prompt will remove the window. _(Thanks MzFlexx)
  • Changed font on host lobby text so entered passwords didn't use a clear asterisk _(Thanks MzFlexx)
  • Revenant is no longer counted as a 'spirit' creature for constant messaging.
  • Fixed bug where higher ping clients wouldn't have their hit indicators work.
  • Fixed singular/plural issue around group sizes in controls menu
  • Fixed bug where Quetico snowfall would go inside. (Thanks RagefulRiot)
  • Fixed bug in Niagara particles for wraith
  • Fixed bug where language names were not being loaded into the dropdown menu.

Version: 0.4.3
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4.3-DirgeSteam-UE_5.1-Shipping-295-6516

