The big update is already here!

Greetings players, our development team has prepared for you a big technical and narrative update, more content and features for our favorite players!

More content!

The second chapter is already here, sharpen your blades, learn new spells, draw the bowstring and go to battle! New horrible monsters are waiting for you, just eager to take a piece of your flesh! Secret traps and lifeless desert will squeeze everything out of you, and most importantly a new mad boss! Are you ready to take on this challenge?

made unity loading faster!

For your comfort, we made changes in the structure of the game, because of the large amount of content, you might have problems waiting for the game to start, we fixed this problem and everything should load faster!

Gamepad support!

By popular demand we are adding gamepad support to the up-game menu, but this is only the beginning, we plan to completely rethink the use of a gamepad in the game and make it support the whole game so that it would be the most comfortable for you.

More platforms!

We have added support for the game on the operating system Linux, we plan to expand the support on other platforms such as MacOs, so that the players did not have unnecessary obstacles to interact with the game.

More Comfortable Game Play!

For better interaction with the game we have introduced a large number of small bugs related to various mechanics and gameplay, it should make the game easier and get the most out of the game!

