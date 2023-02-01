 Skip to content

Spelp update for 1 February 2023

1.0b - Framerate limit + Bug fixes

1.0b - Framerate limit + Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10453605

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the accessibility settings were reset between runs
  • Fixed a bug where a sound effect kept playing while selecting a button on the level-up screen
  • Fixed a bug with the Machine Gun OMG causing a lot of errors, impacting the framerate
Others
  • Added an option to limit the framerate in the settings (It is set by default to your screen refresh rate)
Known issue
  • There's an issue with unsupported characters with the font I'm using on the leaderboards, showing a bunch of squares instead of names. I'm gonna look into setting up a backup font in the next patch!

